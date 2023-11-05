Mohun Bagan in Dhaka after six years

Indian Super League giants Mohun Bagan SG arrived in Dhaka on Sunday after six years to play against Bangladesh Premier League champions Bashundhara Kings in their AFC Cup fixture at the Bashundhara Kings Arena on Monday.

Mohun Bagan lead Group D standings with seven points from three matches, giving them a three-point advantage over second-placed Kings, who came from behind twice to hold the West Bengal side to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in Bhubaneshwar, India.

Kings, who failed to get out of the group stage in the previous two seasons, would desperately need a win tomorrow to stay in the race for qualification.

Recent records aren't in Kings' favour as they failed to trump Mohun Bagan in the previous two editions of the tournament. They played out a 1-1 draw in 2021 and suffered a crushing 4-0 defeat in 2022.

Mohun Bagan last visited Bangladesh in 2017 when they were held in a 1-1 draw against Abahani during an AFC Cup fixture at Bangabandhu National Stadium.

