Mirpur Test on knife edge

Bangladesh’s Shahadat Hossain Dipu takes evasive action at silly point as New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips smashes one during his 87-run knock in their first innings of the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur yesterday. PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

Despite bad weather having spoiled more than half of three days' action, the penultimate day of the second and final Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today could still end up providing a dramatic climax.

Both camps possess valid reasons to back themselves for a win, with the weather predicted to get better. The fourth day's play is scheduled to begin at 9.15 am local time to recover some of the lost overs.

The Tigers will resume their second innings on 38 for two, leading by 30 runs, with opener Zakir Hasan (16*) and Mominul Haque (naught*) at the crease, looking to set an uphill task for the Kiwis on a rank turner Mirpur track.

Rain and bad light restricted the third day's play to 32.3 overs. Prior to it, the visitors staged an impressive recovery in their first innings to take an eight-run lead, courtesy of Glenn Phillips' 72-ball 87-run knock which included four sixes and nine fours.

In response to Bangladesh's first-inning total of 172, New Zealand was reeling at 55 for five at the end of opening day. And after the entire second day and the following session were washed out without a ball being bowled, Phillips stole the show with a successful offensive approach, hitting his fifty off just 38 balls.

Phillips' knock may have demonstrated how Bangladesh batters could go about their business in Mirpur surface where the right-hander counterattacked with dogged determination and proper shot selection.

Bangladesh's spin combo of Taijul Islam and Mehedi Hasan Miraz were, again, the chief destroyers with the ball, taking three wickets apiece, with the latter remaining ineffective yesterday due to Phillips' onslaught.

However, off-spinner Nayeem Hasan and pacer Shoriful Islam stepped up to bag two wickets apiece, while Taijul grabbed the final wicket to bundle out New Zealand for 180.

Bangladesh were pinned on the back foot early in their second innings, having lost opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy (2) in the first over before skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto departed after scoring 15.

Greater hurdles await the batters today, given the pitch that materialised as many as 15 dismissals on the opening day is set to aid spinners even further.