Man held for posing as govt official, defrauding job seekers

Police have arrested a man for impersonating a government official and swindling money by promising jobs at the Land Office.

Alamgir Hossain was arrested by a team of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, according to Assistant Commissioner (Media) Jahangir Kabir.

Alamgir struck a deal with a young man, promising him a job as a computer operator at the Land Office in exchange for Tk 18 lakh. He had already collected Tk 7 lakh from the victim, Kabir said.

The young man, after receiving neither the promised job nor his money back, lodged a complaint with New Market Police Station.

Following the case, police arrested Alamgir yesterday near the Land Office in Kataban.

During the arrest, police recovered three fake appointment letters from the land ministry and two forged job application forms from his possession.

Alamgir has a history of fraudulent activities, with six previous fraud cases filed against him in Noakhali and Dhaka.