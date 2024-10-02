Industrial unrest: 36 arrested over attacks on joint forces

RMG workers block Nabinagar- Chandra highway over arrears

Thirty-six people, mostly garment workers, have been shown arrested by police in a case over attacking joint forces in Ashulia's Tongabari area on Monday.

Rashed Miah, sub-inspector of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, filed the case with Ashulia Police Station yesterday, said Abu Bakar Siddique, officer-in-charge of the station.

The arrestees, who were picked up by law enforcers on Monday, have been accused of attacking law enforcers, vandalising their vehicles and ransacking factories, reports our Savar correspondent.

However, no case has been filed yet over the death of garment worker Kawsar Hossain Khan, 27, who was shot dead during Monday's clash between the joint forcers and RMG workers in Ashulia's Tongabari.

Meanwhile, workers of Birds Group staged protests blocking the Nabinagar-Chandra highway in Savar's Baipail area for the second consecutive day yesterday demanding arrear wages.

The protest led to about 15-kilometre tailback on the highway in the morning, causing suffering to the road users.

A group of Jahangirnagar University students also blocked the Dhaka-Aricha highway in front of the university's main entrance around 1:15pm yesterday protesting Monday's killing of the garment worker. They staged the protest for about 45 minutes before withdrawing the blockade, which led to gridlock in the area.

According to data from Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), 19 factories in Ashulia area were closed yesterday.

WHAT THE CASE STATEMENT SAYS

The statement of the police case said law enforcers were trying to resolve the worker-owner dispute in front of the Mondol Knitwear factory in Ashulia's Tongabari area on Monday when some workers were starting protests at rumours that two workers went missing and two others were raped.

Workers from nearby Natural Denims and Natural Indigo Limited walked out of their factories to join the protest.

At one stage, some unruly workers of Mango Tex Limited and a number of outsiders gathered in front of the Mondol Knitwear factory. The demonstrators threw brick chunks at the law enforcers, forcing them to use batons on the protestors, said the case statement.

Some 10-12 law enforcers, including SP Sarwar Alam of Industrial Police-1 and Rab-4 Additional Police Superintendent Aktaruzzaman, and 30 workers were injured in the incident. The protesters also vandalised eight army, two Rab and one industrial police vehicles, it added.

However, the case statement did not mention the death of Kawsar.

Amirul Haque Amin, president of National Garment Workers Federation, yesterday said the government should go tough against the troublemakers in the garment sector rather than being tough on the workers.

He also said that the factory owners should be more responsible in fulfilling the workers' 18-points demand.

Nazma Akter, president of Sammilito Garment Sramik Federation, said normalcy is returning to the Ashulia industrial belt gradually as no major labour unrest was reported yesterday.

HIGHWAY BLOCKED

Workers of Birds Group demonstrated blocking the Nabinagar-Chandra highway in Baipail area yesterday demanding arrear wages and reopening of the factory.

The resulting traffic congestion spread from Nabinagar to Zirani and from Nabinagar to BPATC on the Dhaka-Aricha highway, said Hossain Shahid Chowdhury, inspector (admin) of Dhaka North Traffic.

Abu Bakar, OC of Ashulia Police Station, said that army officials were in contact with the factory owners to resolve the issue.

Khairul Mamun Mintu, legal affairs secretary of the Bangladesh Garments and Sweater Workers Trade Union Centre, said Birds Group was supposed to pay the workers three-month arrear wages on Monday, but they failed.

Contacted, BGMEA acting president Abdullah Hil Rakib yesterday said the Birds Group owners could not pay the arrear wages on Monday.

The factory owner, Anwar, has been undergoing treatment at a hospital due to illness and the BGMEA could not reach his family over the phone to discuss the payment of arrear wages, he added.

Birds Group shut it factory on August 28 citing financial constrains and a lack of work orders.

The BGMEA in a statement yesterday thanked the joint forces for playing a significant role in maintaining law and order in the sector. The trade body held a meeting with the members of joint forces on Monday.