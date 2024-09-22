'Implement CHT Peace Accord to stabilise current situation and ensure lasting peace'

A human chain was formed at the capital's Shahbagh intersection this afternoon, demanding fair investigation into the recent attacks in Rangamati and Khagrachhari and immediate arrest of the perpetrators involved.

The protesters, who included indigenous people, students, teachers, and activists under the banner of "Parbotto Chattogram Shanti Chukti Bastobayon Andolon", presented an eight-point demand, with their most important mandate being safety and security of the Jumma people across the three hill districts, particularly for those affected in Khagrachhari Sadar, Dighinala, and Rangamati.

They also called for the formation of an independent investigation commission incorporating indigenous people and rights activists to track down the attackers, treatment facilities for the injured, and compensation for affected families.

Other demands included disciplinary actions and departmental measures against agencies and parties that have failed at their responsibilities, reconstruction of damaged Buddhist monasteries belonging to the Jumma community, as well as adequate compensation for the owners of destroyed shops and homes.

Stressing the need to implement the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord to stabilise the current situation and ensure lasting peace in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, the protestors urged for an immediate dialogue between the current government and Hill Tracts Regional Council.