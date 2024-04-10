Top News
Star Digital Report
Wed Apr 10, 2024 07:08 PM
Last update on: Wed Apr 10, 2024 07:12 PM

Husband's slap kills woman in Lalmonirhat

A woman was killed allegedly by her husband in Aditmari upazila of Lalmonirhat today.

The deceased was identified as Lovely Begum, 42, wife of Jobaidul Haque, 50.

The incident took place at noon when Jobaidul slapped her following a quarrel over buying clothes for Eid.

Lovely became ill after the physical assault. Jobaidul took her to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital for treatment where she died.

Later, relatives of the deceased took the body to their residence.

On information, police recovered the body and detained Jobaidul for questioning, said AKM Fazlul Haque, additional superintendent of police in Lalmonirhat.

'No complaint has yet been lodged in this connection. The body will be sent for autopsy," the police official added.

