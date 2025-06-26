Govt mulls separate prisons for drug addicts: home adviser

The government has plans to build separate prisons for drug addicts in every division, Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said today.

He also said that a Tk 1,400 crore project to construct drug rehabilitation centres in seven divisional cities has already been approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec).

He was speaking as the chief guest at a discussion organised by the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) in Dhaka, marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2025.

Jahangir said, "People from different walks of life are getting involved in drug-related crimes. What's particularly concerning is that women, children, and teenagers are being used in this heinous trade."

The home adviser said the involvement of women and minors is not only contributing to the rise in criminal tendencies among them but also pushing many into addiction. To address this, the government is working in coordination with the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and the Ministry of Social Welfare.

Highlighting new challenges, Jahangir said the emergence of synthetic and semi-synthetic drugs, particularly New Psychoactive Substances (NPS), has made the situation more complex. Legal steps have been taken to bring these substances under control, and law enforcement and intelligence agencies are maintaining heightened vigilance to prevent their spread.

Despite having only 2,943 personnel -- including 1,622 in enforcement roles -- for a population of over 180 million, the DNC continues its operations across the country.It operates through 64 district offices, eight divisional offices, eight intelligence units, and one special zone.

He also noted that under the DNC Weapons Policy, the first batch of officers has completed firearms training to enhance their operational efficiency and ensure safety.

Efforts are also underway to raise awareness in educational institutions by forming anti-drug committees and organising seminars, debates, and awareness programmes. "Integrated action plans are being implemented at the district and upazila levels," he added.

Jahangir concluded by calling on all segments of society -- including families, teachers, religious leaders, civil society members, and the media -- to come together to build a united social movement against drug abuse.

Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser Khoda Bakhsh Chowdhury, Senior Secretary to the Ministry of Home Affairs Nasimul Ghani, and DNC Director General Hasan Maruf were also present at the programme.