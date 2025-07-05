Govt denies rights abuse in arrest of Rupa, Shakil

The interim government said the arrest of journalist couple Farzana Rupa and Shakil Ahmed did not violate provisions of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

In a formal reply on July 2 to a joint communication dated March 7, 2025, from the UN Special Rapporteurs on freedom of expression, judicial independence, and arbitrary detention, the government reiterated its commitment to respecting every individual's right to liberty and security under the ICCPR.

The reply noted that the couple were not imprisoned for their journalistic work against the incumbent government.

"They are imprisoned for their actions committed under the previous regime after being sued by individuals, not the government," said the response.

The UN independent experts' letter to Bangladesh expressed serious concerns about reports that more than 140 journalists, including Rupa and Shakil, have been accused of charges related to the killings of protesters during the July uprising.

They sought the legal basis for the journalists' arrest and asked how it aligns with Bangladesh's international obligations.

They also urged the government to follow international human rights standards on freedom of expression, due process and fair trial.

The government said the journalist couple, formerly employed by Ekattor TV, were dismissed by their employer on August 8, 2024 -- the same day the interim government led by Prof Muhammad Yunus took office. There was no complaint against them at the time of their dismissal.

On August 21, 2024, the brother of a man killed during the uprising filed a murder case at Uttara (East) Police Station against several individuals, including Rupa and Shakil, under sections 302, 114, and 109 of the Penal Code. These are cognisable offences, it said.

They were arrested at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport under Section 54 of the CrPC, which allows arrest without warrant in such cases.

The couple was produced before a magistrate within 24 hours on August 22 in line with the law. The court granted nine days of police remand in two phases.

Their bail petition, submitted on August 31, was denied based on the gravity of the allegations. "The allegation that they were arbitrarily arrested or arbitrarily detained is therefore completely unfounded," the government said.

Shakil is held at Kashimpur High-Security Central Jail, and Rupa at Kashimpur Women's Central Jail. Both are receiving facilities under the Jail Code and UN Mandela Rules, including access to lawyers, family visits, and medical care, said the government.

Rupa was briefly moved to a different building for security reasons in November 2024, not to a condemned cell. Her phone call privileges were temporarily revoked that month after she "misbehaved with the prison staff," following due process, it said.

A separate complaint was filed before the International Crimes Tribunal in December 2024, accusing them of aiding crimes against humanity during the uprising. The ICT is assessing whether there is sufficient prima facie evidence. The accused will enjoy full legal rights, including appeal, it added.

The government, in its reply, reaffirmed its commitment to fair trial. It said that the case is sub-judice and courts alone will determine on their bail or release.

On June 11, both were granted parole to attend Rupa's mother's funeral and returned to prison afterwards.

The government said it had also repealed the repressive Cyber Security Act and drafted new legislation. A Media Commission has submitted reform proposals, and the government is now building political consensus around them.