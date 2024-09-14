Gonotantrik Chhatra Shakti dissolved

A week of formation of Jatiya Nagorik Committee, all activities of Gonotantrik Chhatra Shakti (Democratic Students' Force) have been dissolved by its leaders today.

Akhter Hossen, founder convener of the Gonotantrik Chhatra Shakti, said they decided internally to dissolve all the activities of the organisation.

Akhter is a member secretary of Jatiya Nagorik Committee.

He made the announcement today while talking to the reporters at a press conference of Jatiya Nagorik Committee at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU).

On September 8, a 55-member Jatiya Nagorik Committee was unveiled to work for the fulfilment of the dream of the anti-discrimination student movement that toppled the Awami League-led government.

Nahid Islam, member secretary of Gonotantrik Chhatra Shakti, took charge as adviser of interim government and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan was made adviser of the government as well.

"Internally we decided to dissolve all kinds of activities of Gonotantrik Chhatra Shakti as most of the leaders of the organisation, led anti-discrimination students' movement platform, is being inactive," said Akhter Hossen.

On October 4, 2023, Akhtar Hossain, the former social services secretary of the Central Students' Union, announced the name of the new organisation in a press conference in front of Ducsu Bhaban.

Most of the leaders and activists of this new student organisation, including Akhtar, were previously associated with Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad.