Forced resignations not an option in educational institutions: Wahiduddin

Education adviser to the interim government Professor Wahiduddin Mahmud today said forcing individuals in educational institutions to resign could lead to the collapse of the administrative system.

Speaking during a meeting with ministry officials, the adviser emphasised that while legitimate complaints against individuals will be addressed, forcing resignations is not an option.

The adviser stressed that the process of appointments and transfers in government educational institutions is governed by established rules and regulations, and there is no room for coercion, according to a press release from the ministry.

He also highlighted the potential consequences of administrative disruptions, noting that teachers and staffers could face delays in receiving their salaries and allowances if the system falters.

Wahiduddin reiterated the need to maintain stability in the education sector with the goal of restoring discipline in educational institutions amid the ongoing transition.

He further emphasised the importance of maintaining proper relationships between teachers and students, urging that no one should be personally humiliated.