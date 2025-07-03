Five more NBR officials face ACC probe

In total, the ACC is now investigating allegations against 16 NBR officials

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has launched investigations against five more officials of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) over allegations of corruption and irregularities, according to the ACC's public relations department.

The officials under investigation are: Kazi Mohammad Ziauddin, commissioner of customs, excise and VAT of Dhaka East; Md Kamruzzaman, commissioner at Benapole Land Port; Md Mamun Mia, deputy tax commissioner of circle-7 in Rajshahi; Sehela Siddika, additional tax commissioner at the Income Tax Intelligence Unit; and Lokman Ahmed, tax inspector at tax zone-2 of Dhaka.

Earlier, on June 29 and July 1, the ACC announced its decision to investigate six NBR officials, most of whom were members of the NBR Reform Unity Council.

It later launched investigations against five more NBR officials.

With this, the ACC is now investigating allegations against 16 NBR officials in total.