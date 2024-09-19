Ex-public admin minister Farhad sent to jail

A Dhaka court today sent former public administration minister Farhad Hossain to jail in a case filed over the death of garment worker Rubel during the mass protest.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ragib Noor passed the order after police produced him before the court, seeking confinement in jail, said a sub-inspector working in the court.

A Rab team arrested Farhad in Dhaka's Eskaton area and handed him over to Adabor police on September 15.

On September 15, Farhad was placed on a five-day remand in the murder case.

On August 22, Rafiqul Islam, the father of the victim, filed the case with Adabor Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 147 others.

In the case statement, the complainant alleged that some of the accused, as per instruction, directly or indirectly took part in the attack on hundreds of students, including Rubel, who were protesting at Ring Road in Adabor on August 5.

Rubel suffered bullet wounds and died of his injuries at a hospital two days later, the statement said.