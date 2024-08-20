Ex-IGP Mamun, 14 other cops sued for attempted murder

Former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and 14 other law enforcers were sued today on charges of attempting to murder a section of lawyers of Dhaka Bar Association in September 2023.

Former DMP commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruk, incumbent additional DIG (prosecution) Anisur Rahman, former deputy commissioner (Lalbagh Zone) Zafar Hossain, former ADC (Kotwali Zone) Muhit Kabir Serniabat, former AC (Kotwali) Shahinul Rahman and former Kotwali OC Shahinur Rahman are among the accused in the case.

Md Hannan Bhuiyan, a lawyer of Dhaka Bar Association, filed the case against the accused with the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saiful Islam.

The magistrate recorded the statement of the complainant and asked the officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station to register the complaint as a first information report (FIR).

According to the case statement, the complainant alleged that they brought out a procession under the banner of "United Lawyers' Front of Dhaka Bar Association Unit" on September 12 last year.

Police obstructed their procession and beat them mercilessly when they went in front of the main road adjacent to the Dhaka District Judge's Court. Many lawyers were injured.

Police also assaulted some female lawyers, said the complaint.

The complainant was also injured in the attack.