Ex-EXIM Bank chairman Nazrul placed on 7-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed former chairman of EXIM Bank Nazrul Islam Mazumder on a seven-day remand for interrogation in a case filed over the death of Emon Hossain Gazi in Dhaka's Jatrabari area during the mass protests on August 5.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arifur Rahman passed the order after police produced him before the court with a 10-day remand prayer in the case, said a court staffer.

On August 28, Anwar Hossain Gazi, brother of the victim's brother, filed the case with Jatrabari Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 84 others.

Mazumder, also the founder of Nassa Group, was arrested from Dhaka's Gulshan area last night.

In late August, following the ouster of Awami League government, Bangladesh Bank reconstituted the board of directors of EXIM Bank, bringing an end to the era of the financial institution's influential chairman Mazumder.

A close ally of the Awami League government, Mazumder had been serving the private bank owners' forum -- Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) -- since 2009.

Mazumder not only used his influence at Exim Bank but also the overall banking industry, including the central bank, according to industry insiders.