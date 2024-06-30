Europe-Bangladesh Press Club elects Abdullah Iqbal as convener

Europe Bangladesh Press Club (EBPC) elected Mohammad Abdullah Iqbal as the convener of the conference preparation committee in Helsinki, the capital of Finland.

Other members of the committee are Miron Nazmul (Spain), Advocate Anisuzzaman (Italy), Habib Ullah Bahar (Germany), Anwar H Khan Fahim (Portugal), Rakib Hasan Rafi (Slovenia) and Ahmed Raj (Poland).

According to the organisational rules, President Zamir Hossain and Kabir Al Mahmud will be associated with this committee as General Coordinators.

The decision was taken at the monthly general meeting of Europe Bangladesh Press Club on Thursday (June 27). The probable date of the conference has been fixed in September.

Professor Rabiul Islam, Vice-Chancellor of Mojib Nagar University, Nadeem Quader, former Press Minister of Bangladesh High Commission in UK, Director General (DG) Zafar Wazed, Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB), General Secretary of Noakhali Journalists Forum (NJF) Delwar Hossain Mohin, President of Defense Journalists Association of Bangladesh (DJAB) Alamgir Hossain, President of Bangladesh Education Reporters Forum (BERF) Mostafa Mallik, General Secretary SM Abbas and Sristy Human Rights Society Vice Chairman and Bangladesh Cable TV Viewers Forum Central Secretary General Shahadat Hossen Munna congratulated Abdullah Iqbal for being elected as the convener of the Europe Bangladesh Press Club (EBPC).