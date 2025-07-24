Divers fail to find body of missing student shot during July uprising

The body of Hridoy, a college student who went missing near Gazipur's Konabari Police Station during last year's July uprising, could not be recovered despite a five-hour rescue operation today.

Fire Service and Civil Defence divers began the search around 10:00am in the presence of officials from the International Crimes Tribunal.

They suspended the rescue operation at 3:00pm, after five hours of trying.

Gazipur Fire Service and Civil Defense Deputy Assistant Director Mohammad Mamun told The Daily Star that team tried to rescue the body in about three kilometres of water in the river since 10:00am, but could not find it. Moreover, the rescue operation was suspended due to excessive current and turbidity in the river water."

Hridoy, 20, a class XI student of Hemnagar Degree College, used to drive an auto-rickshaw alongside his studies.

He was reportedly shot dead during the unrest and went missing near the Konabari Police Outpost.

Inspector Masud Parvez, the investigation officer in the tribunal case, was present at the scene and monitored the search operation.