CPD proposes 3-step energy transition pathway under interim govt

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) today proposed a three-step pathway for energy transition under the interim government.

During a media briefing at its office titled "Power and Energy Sector Reform Agenda for the Interim Government", CPD outlined a comprehensive strategy aimed at reforming Bangladesh's energy sector.

CPD's proposed pathway includes an initial 100-day plan where the interim government would announce key priorities, followed by significant reforms over the next six months.

These reforms would include abolishing certain acts, implementing new policies such as energy audits, and centralising databases on pricing and investment.

The CPD identified four critical acts and policies that need to be revised to ensure competition, efficiency, transparency, and accountability in the power and energy sector.

These are the Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply Act, Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission Act, Renewable Energy Policy, and the Integrated Energy and Power Master Plan.

Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director at CPD, presented the keynote paper, saying, "These acts and policies were initiated to benefit vested interest groups in the sector. Under the quick enhancement act, the government awarded public works to conglomerates without issuing any tender notices. No public procurement rules were followed under this act."

Moazzem also called for an international audit of all companies under the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources to uncover anomalies and corruption from the past government.

"There was no transparency in the information available in this sector. Companies provided different information to different authorities, and all details were kept top secret during the Awami League-led government. All deal documents should be made public," he added.

CPD emphasised the need for all government activities to be conducted under the Public Procurement Act 2006 and Public Procurement Rules 2008.

They urged the government to review all procurement and bidding processes of power plants, phase out inefficient and quick rental power plants, and prioritize the identification and assessment of renewable energy resources.

Additionally, CPD recommended forming a probe body to identify anomalies in pre-paid meters and restructuring the power, energy and mineral resources ministry to empower the Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA) as the sole authority for implementing upcoming energy transition issues.

In the final phase, spanning 12 to 36 months, CPD suggested the government prioritise investment in advanced grid technologies, modernise grid infrastructure, and shift focus from LNG imports to domestic gas exploration.