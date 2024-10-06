Country's education system 'unplanned'

Says adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud

Wahiduddin Mahmud, education ministry adviser, yesterday criticised Bangladesh's education system as "unplanned," saying the rise in unemployment among educated youth is due to the establishment of universities without corresponding employment opportunities.

Speaking at a World Teachers' Day event at Osmani Memorial Auditorium, he highlighted the struggles of secondary-level teachers in non-government institutions, calling them the most neglected and underappreciated. He stressed that low income impacts their dignity and professional focus.

The adviser also criticised the corruption and political manipulation in private school and college appointments and urged for a well-planned national education policy. He advocated for the inclusion of recent student uprisings in textbooks.

Teachers at the event called for the government to address their status in the "Warrant of Precedence" and reinstate those forced to resign. They also demanded nationalisation of all educational institutions and better benefits, including housing allowances, medical benefits, and festival bonuses for non-government teachers.

At a separate event at Jatiya Press Club, the Bangladesh Teachers Association Federation demanded 20 percent of the national budget be allocated to education and the retirement age raised to 65.

Despite a 22-day teachers' movement in 2023, speakers expressed frustration over unfulfilled government promises.

BTAF President Principal Muhammad Yunus Molla and Senior Joint Convener Muhammad Jahangir Khan spoke at the event.