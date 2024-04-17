Top News
Star Digital Report
Wed Apr 17, 2024 02:06 AM
Last update on: Wed Apr 17, 2024 02:10 AM

Chinese national killed in boiler explosion in Gazipur

Star Digital Report
Shajahanpur gas explosion
Representational image: Freepik

A Chinese man was killed in a boiler explosion at a battery factory of Tong Rui Da Industry Ltd in Gazipur's Kashimpur last night.

The deceased is Pu Xuqi, 53, an engineer at the factory, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting Kashimpur Police Station OC Sanwar Jahan.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The incident took place at around 8:00pm last night in a building that also houses Mousumi Garments in Palash Housing area.

Police said they suspected that the explosion took place while the boiler was being serviced.

