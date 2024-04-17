Chinese national killed in boiler explosion in Gazipur

A Chinese man was killed in a boiler explosion at a battery factory of Tong Rui Da Industry Ltd in Gazipur's Kashimpur last night.

The deceased is Pu Xuqi, 53, an engineer at the factory, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting Kashimpur Police Station OC Sanwar Jahan.

The incident took place at around 8:00pm last night in a building that also houses Mousumi Garments in Palash Housing area.

Police said they suspected that the explosion took place while the boiler was being serviced.