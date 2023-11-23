Can consider deferring polls date if 'one party' joins: EC Anisur

The Election Commission can consider deferring the date of the national election if "one party" decides to participate in the polls, Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman said today.

The commissioner however did not name the party.

"If they decide to participate, we will consider. We have the scope to defer the schedule as we have sufficient time. But we have not gotten any request in this regard," he said while talking to journalists this afternoon at the Sylhet District Administration conference hall, following a meeting with Sylhet and Sunamganj district officials about the national polls.

Asked whether the commission has plans to hold the elections with participation of all the registered political parties, he said, "National polls in the past were never participated by hundred percent of registered political parties. If a majority of the parties join the polls, there will be an election atmosphere.

"Till today, we have not seen any disruptions to the election atmosphere. Though there is a political movement centring the polls and scattered incidents are taking place, the situation is not yet threatening to the polls.

"The election will not wait for anyone. As per the constitution, we are bound to arrange polls within a given timeframe. Otherwise, there will be created a constitutional vacuum," he said.

Among the major parties, the BNP has rejected the polls schedule, announced by the EC on November 15, that set the date for the 12th parliamentary election for January 7, 2024.

The tenure of the current parliament expires on January 29. According to the constitution, the national election must be held anytime within the last 90 days of a parliament's tenure.