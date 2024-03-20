BWCCI organises awareness raising workshop on gender-based violence at workplace

Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BWCCI) with the support of the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) has organised an event titled -- Awareness Raising Workshop on Gender Based Violence at the Workplace".

The programme presided by BWCCI President Selima Ahmad was held at Lakeshore Heights in the capital's Gulshan-1 yesterday (March 19), according to a press release.

CIPE Director Barbara Langley was the chief guest at the event while BWCCI's Senior Vice President Sangita Ahmed, Vice President Sabina Alam, Director Ridma Khan and Supreme Court advocate Shaila Parvin Pia were present. Apart from them, the board members and general members were also present.

A brief presentation on gender-based violence in the workplace was given and also an open discussion was held.

There was a session on short questions and answers during the programme in which the women entrepreneurs participated.