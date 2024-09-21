BNP factional clash in Chandpur: Injured man dies in Dhaka

A man, who suffered injuries in a clash between two factions of BNP in Chandpur's Hajiganj upazila yesterday, died at a hospital in Dhaka this evening.

The deceased was identified as Saimon, 20, son of Yunus of Bilbari area, Pankaj Debnath, additional superintendent of Chandpur police, told our Chandpur correspondent.

At least 30 people were injured in a clash between two factions of BNP in Chandpur's Hajiganj upazila yesterday evening.

Of the injured, 20 were taken Hajiganj Upazila Health Complex from where Shahadat, 20, Saimon, 20, and Ahsan, 40, were referred to Cumilla Medical College Hospital.

As health condition of Saimon deteriorated, he later was shifted to a private hospital in Dhaka where he died around 7:30pm today, Pankaj Debnath added.

Meanwhile, Tuhin Begum, wife of another injured Parvez, filed a case against 300-400 with Hajigasnj Police Station this afternoon, said Md Mohiuddin, officer-in-charge of the police station.

Locals said a clash broke out between the supporters of Hajiganj upazila BNP president Imam Hossain and municipality Jubo Dal convener Selim Mizi in Hajiganj Bazar area around 1:00am yesterday over occupying Hajiganj Bazar, and bus and CNG stands. The clashes resumed yesterday evening.

A chase and counter-chase took place between the two groups. As a result, vehicular movement on the Chandpur-Cumilla road was halted for several hours, reports a correspondent from Chandpur.

Police and locals said 30 people from both sides were injured in the clash.