BERC to set gas, power prices through public hearings: adviser

Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan announced today that the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) will determine the prices of gas and electricity through public hearings, ensuring the government's non-interference in pricing decisions.

Speaking at a seminar in Dhaka, the adviser emphasised that the government will no longer directly decide gas and electricity rates.

"The price will be set through mass hearings, not by the government," he said, adding that transparency and public involvement are key to this process.

Fouzul also revealed that the government plans to excavate 50 exploration wells by 2025, with all future energy sector purchases conducted through open tenders rather than private negotiations.

He indicated that the tender process would begin either later this month or early next month.

Addressing concerns over temporary workers, particularly in the Palli Bidyut Samity, the adviser mentioned that the government had accepted many of their logical demands.

However, decisions regarding permanent employment for temporary workers would take time due to financial considerations.

"This issue is not limited to Palli Bidyut Samity but also affects outsourcing workers in other organisations," he said.

On the question of electricity supply, the adviser reiterated that it is the government's constitutional responsibility to provide uninterrupted power.

He warned against any disruptions or shutdowns in the name of demands, stating, "We will not tolerate anarchy. The government will ensure security for power substations and related infrastructure."

The adviser assured that necessary actions would be taken against those responsible for creating law and order issues in the energy sector.