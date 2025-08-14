BELA campaign at Govt Laboratory School to raise awareness about reducing single-use plastics

The Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) has organised a special campaign at Dhaka's Government Laboratory School to raise awareness among the next generation about the harmful effects of single-use plastics and the need to eliminate their usage.

During the campaign, students were informed about the environmental and health risks posed by single-use plastics. The event was attended by students, teachers, and BELA campaigners yesterday.

Through documentary screenings and presentations, the severity of plastic pollution and ways to reduce it were highlighted.

In her discussion, Rehmuna Nurain, BELA's research, campaign and advocacy coordinator, said, "Plastic pollution is everyone's problem. The main objective of raising awareness among the students is to build a livable planet for future generations."

She also noted that single-use plastics never fully decompose; rather, they travel through rivers, canals, and water bodies, eventually ending up in the sea, posing a permanent threat to the environment.

According to a 2018 report, around 73,000 tonnes of plastic waste enter the Bay of Bengal every year through the country's three major rivers. Per capita plastic consumption increased from three kilogrammes in 2005 to nine kg in 2020 (World Bank, 2021).

Students were also informed about existing laws in Bangladesh regarding plastic control, areas where plastic use is prohibited, and the challenges in enforcing these laws. Alternatives such as stainless steel, glass, brass, bamboo, and jute-based products were recommended.

Teachers at the event urged everyone to take action to prevent plastic pollution and expressed their commitment to reducing the use of polythene and single-use plastics in daily life.