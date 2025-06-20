Australian Education Expo 2025 to be held in Dhaka on June 27

Executive Study Abroad, a leading education consultancy, is set to host the Australian Education Expo 2025 on Friday, June 27, at The Westin Dhaka in Gulshan.

The event will run from 10:00am to 5:30pm, offering students and parents a platform to explore higher education opportunities in Australia.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet representatives from leading Australian universities for one-on-one consultations, receive on-the-spot application assessments, and avail application fee waivers.

Delegates from several top-ranked Australian universities are expected to participate in the expo, with opportunities available for the November 2025 and February 2026 intakes.

Depending on academic merit and institutional criteria, scholarships of up to 100% may be available for eligible candidates.

"Our goal is to simplify the path to world-class education by connecting students directly with university representatives," said Sajjadur Rahman, director of Executive Study Abroad.