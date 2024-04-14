Alponay Boishakh 1431: Street-art festival organised in 3 locations

Street-art adorns Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka as part of Alponay Boishakh 1431 festival. Photo taken from Facebook page of Alponay Boishakh.

A collaborative initiative of Asiatic Experiential Marketing Limited, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, and Banglalink Digital Communications Limited, titled 'Alponay Boishakh 1431', has successfully been organised in three different locations in the country.

The largest Alpona festival in the country commenced on Friday in Mithamoin of Kishoreganj. Artists painted a 14-km long thoroughfare with shining colour palettes from Mithamoin Zero-point to Austagram Zero-point, Kishoreganj, in an attempt to set a record for the world's longest Alpana.

Afterward, the Alpona festival started simultaneously at Shib Bari Intersection in Khulna and Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka on the following day (April 13).

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak visited Mithamoin to participate and witness the magnificent colourful display of the Alpona festival on Sunday, accompanied by Taimur Rahman, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer, Banglalink Digital Communications Limited.

The Dhaka event of 'Alponay Boishakh 1431' was graced by the presence of National Parliament Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury as Chief Guest.

Rupali Chowdhury, managing director, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "Our participation in setting a world record with the longest Alpona reflects our dedication to pushing boundaries and making history. We look forward to such colorful and memorable Boishakhi festivals for years to come."

Iresh Zaker, managing director of Asiatic 3sixty, also expressed his delight in witnessing the revival of the 'Alpona Boishakh' festival. "These nationwide events reinstate the true essence of Bangalee culture and celebrate Bangladesh's creativity. Collaborating with Banglalink and Berger Paints on the 'Alpona Boishakh 1431' festival fills us with excitement, as at Asiatic, we believe in elevating Bangladesh's rich creative spirit to global standards and platforms."

Taimur Rahman shared his enthusiasm by saying, "Banglalink is deeply committed to celebrating Bangladesh's rich cultural heritage and the wide array of its festivities. At the heart of these celebrations lies Pohela Boishakh, the country's most significant cultural event. This festival is a vivid embodiment of Banglalink's dedication to preserving and promoting Bangladesh's precious traditions for the generations to come."

Asiatic Experiential Marketing Limited has been organising the Alpona festival styled as 'Alponay Boishakh' in various parts of the country, including Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka, from 2012 to 2019, to welcome and celebrate Pohela Boishakh.

After a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the eighth edition of this grand celebration has been organised successfully this year.