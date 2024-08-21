AL leader Ahmad, ex-CPA chairman Sohail on 4-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed two people, including Awami League organising secretary Ahmad Hossain, on a four-day remand in a case filed over the killing of a shop owner, Nabin Talukder, in Dhaka's Paltan on July 19.

The other accused is former Chattogram Port Authority chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim passed the order after investigation officer of the case Nazmul Hasan, a sub-inspector at Paltan Model Police Station, produced them before the court with a 10-day remand prayer.

The IO, in the remand prayer, said Ahmad was the mastermind and instigator, while Sohail employed different forces and used digital devices to tackle protestors on July 19, which led to Nabin's death.

Therefore, they need to be in remand for further investigation to find out other vital clues and the whereabouts of others involved in the murder.

The defence sought cancellation of the remand prayer on grounds that the two were not named in the FIR, yet implicated in the case only to harass them.

The court rejected the bail plea and granted them four days of remand each.

Ahmad was arrested in Rampura, while Sohail was taken into custody in Banani last night.

According to the case statement, a group of miscreants opened fire in front of the Box culvert on protestors around 12:30pm on July 19. Injured in the incident, Nabin Talukder was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Following the incident, Nabin's wife, Ruma Akhter, filed a case against unnamed persons the next day.