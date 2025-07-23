’71 war crimes: SC verdict on Mobarak’s appeal on July 30

The Supreme Court yesterday fixed July 30 for delivering verdict on the appeal filed by Mobarak Hossain challenging the International Crimes Tribunal verdict that sentenced him to death penalty for committing crimes against humanity during the Liberation War in 1971.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division of the SC headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed set the date after concluding hearing on the matter.

Advocate SM Shahjahan and Barrister Imran A Siddiq placed arguments on behalf of Mobarak Hossain, while prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim represented the state during the hearing.

On November 24, 2014, the International Crimes Tribunal-1 sentenced Mobarak, a Jamaat-e-Islami leader from Brahmanbaria who later joined the Awami League after 1971, to death for abducting and killing 33 people of Tanmandayl village in