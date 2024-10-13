60-year-old killed in dispute over fishing rights in Natore

A 60-year-old man was killed in an altercation over fishing rights in a disputed pond in Natore's Baraigram upazila this morning.

The incident happened around 9:00am in Warishpur village, Gopalpur union. The deceased, identified as Torab Ali Khan, was a resident of the same village.

According to Md Sirajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Baraigram Police Station, Torab Ali had been embroiled in a longstanding dispute over the pond with a local named Rana, 48. The conflict escalated today when both sides gathered during an argument over fishing in the pond. Members of Rana's group attacked Torab Ali with sticks and sharp weapons, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rushed Torab Ali to a nearby clinic in Rajapur Bazar, but doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival. Rana was also seriously injured in the clash and is currently receiving treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH), the OC added.

Police recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. Preparations are underway to file a case, and law enforcement is working to apprehend the suspects involved, the OC added.