36 arrested for 'attacking' joint forces in Ashulia’s Tongabari

Industrial Police yesterday arrested 36 people, including RMG workers, for allegedly attacking joint forces in Ashulia's Tongabari area​​.

The arrestees were shown arrested following the filing of a case by Rashed Miah, sub-inspector of Asulia Industrial Police-1 with Ashulia Police Station today, said Abu Bakar Siddique, officer-in-charge of the station

The arrestees have been accused of attacking law enforcers, vandalising their vehicles and vandalising and looting factories, the OC added.

No case, however, has yet been filed over the death of the garment worker who died from a gunshot wound yesterday, reports our local correspondent.

According to the case statement, law enforcers were trying to resolve the ongoing worker-owner dispute at the area's Mondol Group when some of the workers started protesting, saying that two workers were missing while two others were raped.

Workers of the nearby Natural Denims and Natural Indigo Limited had also gone on work abstention.

Unable to resolve the conflict, law enforcers closed both factories, following which all workers of Mondol Group walked out. Meanwhile, unruly workers of Mango Tex Limited and outsiders took position in front of the Mondol Group factory, added the statement.

Law enforcers tried to calm them, but they started pelting brick chunks, in response to which law enforcers charged batons on the agitators.

Around 10-12 law enforcement personnel, including SP Sarwar Alam of Industrial Police-1 and Rab-4 Additional Police Superintendent Aktaruzzaman, were seriously injured while eight army, two Rab and one industrial police vehicles were vandalised.