'258 communal attacks in first half of 2025'

Hindu Bouddho Christian Oikya Parishad reports

The Bangladesh Hindu Bouddho Christian Oikya Parishad has reported 258 incidents of communal violence across the country in the first six months of 2025, including 27 cases of murder.

The organisation shared the figures at a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club today.

From January to June this year, the Oikya Parishad documented 20 cases of violence against women, including rape and gang rape, 59 attacks on places of worship involving vandalism, arson, and looting, and 87 attacks on homes and business establishments.

The group also reported 21 arrests or incidents of torture stemming from allegations of hurting religious sentiment, 12 cases of forcible occupation of property, four instances of physical assault or forced resignation, and 12 attacks on indigenous communities.

However, the Daily Star, could not independently verify the incidents mentioned in the platform's report.

Manindra Kumar Nath, the acting general secretary of the Oikya Parishad, said the data reflect the continuation of communal brutality that intensified following the change of government in August 2024.

"Between August 4 and December 31, 2024 — a span of 149 days — we documented 2,184 incidents of communal violence. With the 258 incidents reported in the first half of 2025, the total rises to 2,442 cases in the past 11 months," he said.

Addressing past criticism from the government regarding their reports, Manindra said, "The organisation is not making political accusations but drawing attention to repeated attacks on religious minorities. These incidents happened to real people in real communities, and it is the government's responsibility to investigate and address them."

He also questioned the government's claim of inclusive reform.

"What kind of reform excludes 10 percent of the population?" he asked.

"This reflects a mindset that prioritises private and political interests over building an inclusive nation."

Manindra also emphasised that every citizen has the constitutional right to political affiliation, but that should never translate into violence or persecution.

"No one deserves to be silenced or targeted for their identity or beliefs. Such actions have no place in a civilised society," he said.

Also present at the press conference were co-presidents Prof Nim Chandra Bhowmik and Nirmol Rozario, and presidium member Kajal Debnath.