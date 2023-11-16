229 BGB platoons deployed across the country

A total of 229 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country to help law enforcers maintain law and order, a day after the Election Commission announced the election schedule for the 12th general election.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) at BGB headquarters, confirmed the development this morning.

Of them, 32 platoons were deployed in Dhaka and nearby districts while 197 platoons were deployed across the country to maintain law and order amid a 48-hour blockade announced by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

The BNP has announced a series of hartals and blockades since their October 28 rally was foiled.