Tennis
AFP, Paris
Wed Jul 24, 2024 05:55 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 24, 2024 05:59 PM

Most Viewed

Tennis

Nadal and Alcaraz cautious on Olympic doubles medal prospects

AFP, Paris
Wed Jul 24, 2024 05:55 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 24, 2024 05:59 PM
PHOTO: AFP

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz know they won't win anything on reputation alone playing together at the Paris Olympics but vowed on Wednesday to do everything in their power to overcome a lack of preparation.

Nadal, the 2008 singles gold medallist, will pair up with Alcaraz in a tennis dream team at Roland Garros, looking to also add to the doubles title he won with close friend Marc Lopez at Rio in 2016.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion was keen to play down expectations though ahead of his final Olympics, with Nadal and Alcaraz teaming up for the first time.

"I understand the fascination, the hope of seeing us play together, (but) let's not think that this translates into success, I think that's a mistake," said the 38-year-old Nadal.

"At the end of the day Carlos hasn't played much doubles and I haven't played much in either doubles or singles," he said at a Spanish team press conference in the Olympic Village.

Both Nadal and Alcaraz will also compete in the singles at Roland Garros, where Nadal has won the French Open a record 14 times. Alcaraz captured the title in Paris for the first time last month.

"We trust in the great moment that Carlos is in," said Nadal. Alcaraz retained his Wimbledon crown 10 days ago, landing his fourth Grand Slam at the age of 21.

"We're going to give our all to try and at least leave with the peace of mind of having done everything possible," added Nadal.

Alcaraz said it was "a dream" to be able to make his Olympic debut in doubles alongside Nadal.

He too sounded a note of caution and insisted their star power was no guarantee of a medal.

"What I can say is that we're going to do give the best of ourselves... with great enthusiasm, let's hope we can enjoy it and play well," said Alcaraz, who beat Novak Djokovic again in this year's Wimbledon final.

Djokovic, who won singles bronze in 2008, will also be in Paris as the Olympic tennis tournament is held on clay for the first time since Barcelona in 1992.

Related topic:
Rafael NadalCarlos Alcaraz2024 Paris Olympics
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Rafael Nadal

Nadal keeps his clay dream alive

2m ago

Wimbledon champion Alcaraz knocked out of Queen's in last 16

1m ago

Djokovic backs Alcaraz to win more Slams but 'hopefully not on Sunday'

1w ago

Driven by history, Djokovic in record pursuit facing Alcaraz

1w ago

Olympic champion Jacobs retains European 100m crown

1m ago
শুধু ৬ জনের হত্যার তদন্ত পুরো বিষয় ধামাচাপা দেওয়ার নামান্তর: ফখরুল
|রাজনীতি

শুধু ৬ জনের হত্যার তদন্ত পুরো বিষয় ধামাচাপা দেওয়ার নামান্তর: ফখরুল

এ সময় তিনি পুরো ঘটনা ও হত্যাকাণ্ডের আন্তর্জাতিক তদন্তের দাবি জানান।

৫৯ মিনিট আগে
|শিক্ষা

২৮ জুলাই থেকে ১ আগস্ট পর্যন্ত এইচএসসি ও সমমান পরীক্ষা স্থগিত

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification