Murray confirms retirement after Olympics

Andy Murray confirmed on Tuesday that he will retire after the Paris Olympics, closing another chapter in tennis's golden age.

The 37-year-old, a two-time Olympic champion, is planning to play in the singles and doubles at his fifth Games.

"Arrived in Paris for my last-ever tennis tournament @Olympics," the three-time Grand Slam champion and former world number one posted on social media.

"Competing for Great Britain has been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I'm extremely proud to get to do it one final time."

Murray has been ravaged by injuries in recent years, slumping to 121st in the world.

The Scot has played with a metal hip since 2019 and suffered ankle damage earlier this year before undergoing surgery to remove a spinal cyst, which ruled him out of singles at Wimbledon.

Instead, he played doubles with brother Jamie and was defeated in the first round before an emotional tribute arranged by tournament chiefs.

"It's hard because I would love to keep playing but I can't," admitted Murray at the All England Club.

"Physically it is too tough now, all of the injuries, they have added up and they haven't been insignificant."

Murray famously ended Britain's 77-year wait for a men's champion at Wimbledon when he triumphed in 2013, defeating career-long rival Novak Djokovic in the final.

He added a second title in 2016, taking his career majors total to three after breaking his duck at the 2012 US Open.

Murray won gold at the 2012 Olympics on an emotional day at the All England Club when he defeated Roger Federer just weeks after he had lost the Wimbledon final to the Swiss on the same Centre Court.

Four years later, he defeated Juan Martin del Potro to become the first player, male or female, to win two Olympic singles golds.

Murray also led Britain to the Davis Cup title in 2015, the country's first in 79 years.

- 'Big Three' -

He has won 46 titles in all and banked around $65 million in prize money.

International Tennis Federation president Dave Haggerty said Murray had "lived and breathed the values of tennis throughout his long career, championing equality and helping to send the message that our sport is for everyone".

Scotland's First Minister John Swinney hailed Murray as "our greatest-ever sportsman".

"Heartfelt thanks to @andy_murray for an outstanding and inspiring career which has made a profound impact on so many," he posted on X.

Murray's mother, Judy, commented in a post on X: "5th Olympics. Final tournament," followed by a symbol representing an explosion.

The British star's success came in an era dominated by Federer, Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

The so-called 'Big Three' have hoovered up 66 Grand Slam titles between them but time is catching up with the icons of the sport.

Federer won 20 majors before he retired in 2022.

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam winner, is 38 years old and has played just six tournaments all year as he battles injury.

Djokovic, 37, the holder of 24 majors, has been deposed as Australian Open and Roland Garros champion in 2024.

Jannik Sinner, the 22-year-old Italian, succeeded him as champion in Melbourne and took his world number one ranking.

Carlos Alcaraz, 21, won the French Open and successfully defended his Wimbledon title, sweeping Djokovic off court in a one-sided final earlier this month.

If Djokovic loses his US Open title in September, it will be the first time since 2002 that at least one of the three giants has failed to win a Slam title.

The tennis competition in Paris begins at Roland Garros on July 27 and ends on August 4.