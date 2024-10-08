'X' launches new smartwatches in Bangladesh

A new smartwatch featuring a 3D interface has been launched in Bangladesh by the Hong Kong-based brand 'X.' The local company DX Group is the exclusive distributor for South Asia.

Three models are now available: the X Watch SE, priced at BDT 2,099; the X Watch 1, priced at BDT 2,999; and the X Watch 1 Pro, priced at BDT 4,499. The X Watch 1 Pro includes a 3D interface, while the X Watch 1 has an AMOLED display.

The X Watch SE offers Bluetooth calling capabilities and other features.