Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Tue Oct 8, 2024 06:30 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 8, 2024 06:35 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup
Press Release

'X' launches new smartwatches in Bangladesh

Tech & Startup Desk
Tue Oct 8, 2024 06:30 PM Last update on: Tue Oct 8, 2024 06:35 PM
New X Smartwatches.
New X Smartwatches. Image: X

A new smartwatch featuring a 3D interface has been launched in Bangladesh by the Hong Kong-based brand 'X.' The local company DX Group is the exclusive distributor for South Asia.

Three models are now available: the X Watch SE, priced at BDT 2,099; the X Watch 1, priced at BDT 2,999; and the X Watch 1 Pro, priced at BDT 4,499. The X Watch 1 Pro includes a 3D interface, while the X Watch 1 has an AMOLED display.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The X Watch SE offers Bluetooth calling capabilities and other features.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

৬ মামলায় সাবের হোসেন চৌধুরীর জামিন

‘সন্ধ্যা সাড়ে ৬টার দিকে তিনি কোর্ট প্রিজন সেল থেকে বের হন।’

৩৬ মিনিট আগে
|ক্রিকেট

টি-টোয়েন্টি থেকে অবসরের ঘোষণা মাহমুদউল্লাহর

১ ঘণ্টা আগে