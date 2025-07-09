X CEO Linda Yaccarino steps down

Linda Yaccarino is stepping down as CEO of X after serving two years in the role. Yaccarino was appointed CEO in May 2023, following Elon Musk's high-profile acquisition and renaming of Twitter to X. There has been no immediate announcement regarding her replacement.

In a statement today announcing her exit, Yaccarino reflected positively on her tenure. "When Elon Musk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I'm immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App," she said on the X post.

Prior to joining X, formerly known as Twitter, Yaccarino served as an executive at NBC Universal. At the time of her appointment, Musk indicated that she would handle business operations, allowing him to concentrate on product design and new technologies.