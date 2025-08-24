World-first: Scientists create skin model with blood supply

Dr Abbas Shafiee (left) and Professor Kiarash Khosrotehrani from UQ's Frazer Institute in the lab. Image: The University of Queensland.

A team of researchers at the University of Queensland's Frazer Institute in Australia has used stem cells to create a replica of human skin, complete with blood vessels, capillaries, hair follicles, tissue layers, and immune cells in the laboratory.

According to a recent blog post by University of Queensland, the resulting model is the only skin anywhere in the world to contain its own blood supply.

Dr Abbas Shafiee, who conducted the study, said the six-year project could transform the treatment of skin disorders, burns, and injuries requiring grafts. He also stated that recent advancements in stem cell research allowed them to create 3-dimensional skin lab models.

The researchers reprogrammed human skin cells into stem cells, which were then cultivated into mini versions of skin, known as skin organoids. They added tiny blood vessels to the growing tissue, enabling it to develop as natural human skin does, with pigmentation, appendage patterning, and a blood supply, according to the University of Queensland.

Professor Kiarash Khosrotehrani at the University of Queensland said that this breakthrough offers hope for people living with chronic conditions.

The study, conducted in collaboration with Metro North Health at the Translational Research Institute, was funded by Metro North Health and published in Wiley Advanced Healthcare Materials.