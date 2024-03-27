Workshop held on 'Strengthened and Informative Migration Systems (SIMS)'

Helvetas Swiss Intercooperation, in collaboration with RMMRU, OKUP, Prottyashi, and BNWLA, held a national workshop titled 'Lessons Learned from the Strengthened and Informative Migration Systems (SIMS) Project' at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) on March 21.

According to a press release, the event aimed to showcase the contributions and strategies of the SIMS project, supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

Bringing together key stakeholders, policymakers, and experts, the workshop provided a platform for discussions on navigating the complexities of migration and addressing associated challenges, as per the press release.

The workshop hosted around 150 distinguished guests, including representatives from the government and relevant organisations, adds the press release.