What to expect from Apple’s upcoming Mac and iPad announcements

Apple is set to reveal its latest Mac and iPad updates this October, featuring new M4 processors and the highly anticipated debut of Apple Intelligence, a suite of AI-driven tools. Expected highlights include a redesigned Mac Mini, updates to the MacBook Pro and iPad Mini, and potential USB-C upgrades for Apple’s accessories.

This month, Apple enthusiasts can expect a fresh wave of updates and new devices. After the release of the iPhone 16 lineup and the latest Apple Watches, Apple is now focusing on updating its Mac and iPad offerings. Key highlights are expected to include upgraded processors, potential device redesigns, and the long-awaited launch of Apple Intelligence, a suite of AI-driven tools aimed at enhancing device functionality.

Launch of Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence, a new feature suite integrating AI capabilities across Apple devices, is anticipated to debut in October. Initially available on select iPhone, iPad, and Mac models, it will include tools for rewriting, proofreading, and summarising text. Among other features, a redesigned Siri, live transcription services, and enhanced image editing options similar to Google's Magic Eraser are expected. Apple's new generative art tool, Image Playground, and Visual Intelligence for image searching are set to roll out gradually through the year. Initially showcased at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, these features have been available for testing through developer betas. The tools will be accessible to users of iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16, and newer iPads and Macs with M1 processors or later.

MacBook Pro upgrades

The MacBook Pro line, which last saw updates in October 2023, is expected to receive processor upgrades with the new M4 chips. While major design changes are unlikely for the standard 14-inch and 16-inch models, Apple is reportedly planning an update for the entry-level 14-inch model. This version might feature an M4 chip, 16GB of RAM, and an extra Thunderbolt port, potentially making it a more appealing option for professionals. There is also speculation about a new "space black" colour variant for the 14-inch Pro.

Redesign for the Mac Mini

The Mac Mini, Apple's smallest desktop, could see a significant redesign, with rumours pointing to a more compact model resembling an Apple TV. This new version is expected to feature M4 and M4 Pro chips, but may lose its USB-A ports. This would mark the first major design overhaul for the Mini in 14 years, reflecting Apple's focus on compact and streamlined hardware.

iMac and accessory updates

The iMac, which received its last major redesign in 2021, is likely to get an M4 chip upgrade. There is speculation that Apple might also launch updated versions of its Magic accessories—the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard—with USB-C connectivity. Such changes would align Apple's accessory lineup with the EU's requirements for universal charging ports.

An overdue update for the iPad Mini

The iPad Mini, which has not been updated since 2021, may finally get a refresh. Currently using the A15 Bionic processor, the device could be upgraded to an M-series chip. The exact model remains unclear, with options ranging from the M2 to the M4. There are also reports of a new 10.9-inch entry-level iPad that could feature in Apple's upcoming announcements, though some sources suggest this update might not arrive until early next year.

Further potential updates

While Apple's M4 chips are expected to feature across the new device lineup, it is uncertain whether high-performance M4 Max or M4 Ultra versions will appear this month. The Mac Studio and Mac Pro, both still running M2 chips, are due for upgrades, but Apple's historical preference for staggered releases may delay these updates.