US House banned WhatsApp. Recommends alternative options for safer chats

Tue Jun 24, 2025 08:40 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 24, 2025 08:46 PM

whatsapp uninstall
The move follows recent revelations that WhatsApp users, including journalists and members of civil society, were targeted by Israeli spyware firm Paragon Solutions. Image: Dimitri Karastelev/Unsplash.

The United States House of Representatives has banned the use of WhatsApp on all official devices, citing cybersecurity concerns over data protection and transparency, according to a recent report by Reuters.

A memo was circulated to all House staff on Monday by the Office of the Chief Administrative Officer regarding the ban on WhatsApp, according to the Reuters report.

The memo mentioned that the US Office of Cybersecurity raised concerns about WhatsApp's approach to user data protection, including the lack of transparency around its security practices, the absence of encryption for stored data, and potential vulnerabilities in its use. As a result, the memo recommended the use of alternative messaging applications considered safer, including Microsoft Teams, Amazon's Wickr, Signal, Apple's iMessage, and FaceTime, as per the report.

Meta strongly objected to the decision. In a statement, a spokesperson said the company disagreed "in the strongest possible terms," claiming that WhatsApp offers a higher level of security than many of the alternatives approved by the House, states the report.

The move follows recent revelations that WhatsApp users, including journalists and members of civil society, were targeted by Israeli spyware firm Paragon Solutions.

This is not the first time the House has acted against widely used apps over security fears. In 2022, TikTok was also banned from staff devices due to similar concerns about user data and surveillance risks.

