Tech & Startup
Thu Jul 24, 2025 08:22 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 24, 2025 08:27 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup
Press Release
Tech & Startup

TikTok removes over 1 crore videos from Bangladesh in Q1 

Thu Jul 24, 2025 08:22 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 24, 2025 08:27 PM
Thu Jul 24, 2025 08:22 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 24, 2025 08:27 PM
tiktok
Image: TikTok.

TikTok, the popular social media platform, has removed 11,006,960 videos originating from Bangladesh between January and March this year, according to its Q1 2025 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report released on July 23.

According to a press release, proactive removal rates in Bangladesh remained high at 99.6%, with 97.7% of these videos removed within 24 hours. Globally, TikTok removed a total of 211 million videos worldwide in this quarter, which represents about 0.9% of all content uploaded to the platform. Of the removed videos, 184,378,987 were detected and taken down using automated detection technologies, while 7,525,184 videos were reinstated after further review. The proactive removal rate stood at 99.0%, with 94.3% of the flagged content removed within 24 hours of posting.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In Q1, 45.5 percent of videos on the platform were taken down for being flagged as misinformation. Additionally, 13.8 percent of the removed content involved edited media and AI-generated content, states the press release.

According to a press release, 30.1% of videos contained sensitive or mature themes that did not align with TikTok's content policies. An additional 11.5% of videos breached the platform's safety and civility standards, while 15.6% violated privacy and security guidelines.

Related topic:
tiktok
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

TikTok app

Oracle and Microsoft in talks to buy TikTok: report

5m ago

'RIP TikTok': Gauff hopes app shutdown will be short-lived

6m ago
TikTok

TikTok lays off trust and safety staff in Singapore: Report

5m ago
Representational image

Meta and TikTok to begin legal battles with EU on tech fees: Report

1m ago
Trump TikTok

Trump says buyer found for TikTok

3w ago
|অনুসন্ধানী প্রতিবেদন

সরাসরি গুলির নির্দেশ হাসিনার

দ্য ডেইলি স্টারের মাসব্যাপী অনুসন্ধানে উঠে এসেছে, পলাতক সাবেক প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা সেই সময়ে রাষ্ট্রীয় বাহিনীগুলোকে নির্দেশ দেওয়ার পরেই প্রাণঘাতী অস্ত্রের ব্যবহার বেড়ে যায়। যাচাইকৃত ফোনালাপেও...

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

যুবদলকর্মী হত্যা মামলায় সাবেক প্রধান বিচারপতি খায়রুল হক কারাগারে

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে