TikTok removes over 1 crore videos from Bangladesh in Q1 

TikTok, the popular social media platform, has removed 11,006,960 videos originating from Bangladesh between January and March this year, according to its Q1 2025 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report released on July 23.

According to a press release, proactive removal rates in Bangladesh remained high at 99.6%, with 97.7% of these videos removed within 24 hours. Globally, TikTok removed a total of 211 million videos worldwide in this quarter, which represents about 0.9% of all content uploaded to the platform. Of the removed videos, 184,378,987 were detected and taken down using automated detection technologies, while 7,525,184 videos were reinstated after further review. The proactive removal rate stood at 99.0%, with 94.3% of the flagged content removed within 24 hours of posting.

In Q1, 45.5 percent of videos on the platform were taken down for being flagged as misinformation. Additionally, 13.8 percent of the removed content involved edited media and AI-generated content, states the press release.

According to a press release, 30.1% of videos contained sensitive or mature themes that did not align with TikTok's content policies. An additional 11.5% of videos breached the platform's safety and civility standards, while 15.6% violated privacy and security guidelines.