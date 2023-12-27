TikTok releases year-end report on popular trends

TikTok, the popular short-video platform, has just released 'Year on TikTok 2023', its annual year-end report. As per TikTok, this report is a comprehensive reflection on the year's most influential trends, creators, and moments in Bangladesh and worldwide.

According to a press release by TikTok, the Bangladeshi community on TikTok particularly connected with content around Ramadan preparations, Eid celebrations, and the colourful festivities of Durga Puja. There was also notable engagement with music, especially with the songs 'Ami Ek Emon Pakhi' and 'Jhumka'.

The 'Year on TikTok 2023' report is an amalgamation of diverse content categories that have defined the platform over the year, adds the press release. The aforementioned categories notably include '#ForYou Faves', which highlights trending videos among users both in Bangladesh and globally, showcasing what's popular on the platform. The 'Playlist' category brings to the forefront the year's top songs among the TikTok community.

Another category, 'Breakthrough Stars', acknowledges the creators, celebrities, and artists who have emerged as influential figures on TikTok. The 'Hitmakers' category pays tribute to the artists whose music has dominated the TikTok scene in 2023.

The list of categories also includes 'Loved by Locals', which puts a spotlight on small businesses that have inspired the TikTok community. Lastly, the report also focuses on the educational and informative content under 'Learn on TikTok' or 'TikTok Taught Me'.