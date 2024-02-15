TikTok becomes hub for Gen Z's Pohela Falgun celebrations

In recent times, TikTok and similar digital platforms has emerged as significant mediums for celebrating 'Pohela Falgun', the onset of spring according to the Bengali calendar, further accelerated through TikTok's own #pohelafalgun hashtag campaign. This campaign has allowed for a wide array of festival-related content, ranging from fashion tips to culinary guides, underscoring the platform's role in promoting festival-centric discussions and activities.

Fashion and lifestyle content has seen a notable trend towards merging traditional attire with contemporary fashion to mark the occasion. Users have extensively adopted the hashtag #grwm (Get Ready With Me) for sharing makeup and outfit tutorials, with a focus on the traditional incorporation of flowers into festival attire, reflecting the customs associated with Pohela Falgun.

Food-related content has also seen an uptick, with users sharing their favourite places to eat and recipes relevant to the festival's celebrations. The culinary aspect of the festival has been well represented, offering insights into the diverse food practices associated with Pohela Falgun.

This trend indicates a broader movement of younger generations leveraging digital platforms to celebrate and reinterpret traditional festivals, aiding in the preservation and contemporary expression of Bangladesh's cultural heritage, and highlights the effectiveness of digital platforms in bridging traditional values with modern cultural expressions, offering a dynamic platform for the celebration of cultural festivities.