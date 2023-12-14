TikTok announces measures to combat misinformation ahead of elections

In Q2 2023, a total of 106,476,032 videos were removed globally, which accounts for approximately 0.7% of all videos uploaded to TikTok.

TikTok has unveiled a series of measures aimed at upholding election integrity on its platform in anticipation of the upcoming parliamentary elections in Bangladesh, scheduled for January 2024. This initiative is part of TikTok's commitment to being a responsible source of information, particularly during critical events such as national elections.

According to a press release, TikTok's strategy includes robust measures to counter misinformation, violence, and hate speech, adhering to its Community Principles. The platform is actively working to remove misleading information about various aspects of the electoral process, including voter registration, candidate eligibility, ballot counting, and election results. TikTok's policy strictly prohibits content that could intimidate voters, suppress voting, or incite violence.

The company has deployed over 40,000 personnel worldwide, supported by advanced technology, to ensure these guidelines are enforced. TikTok's efforts also involve collaborations with intelligence firms, industry partners, and civil society organisations.

To further combat misinformation, TikTok is working with local and regional fact-checkers. The platform aims to identify and restrict the spread of false election-related content, particularly in its 'For You Feed' recommendations, while alerting both creators and viewers about the potentially misleading nature of such content.

A significant upcoming addition to TikTok's measures is the Bangladesh Election Center on the app. This feature is designed to direct users to authoritative election information, including voting procedures and locations. The platform emphasizes the use of advanced technology and local language support to ensure a safe and guideline-compliant environment.

Reiterating its policy against political ads, TikTok maintains specific rules for accounts linked to governments, politicians, or political parties, including restrictions on advertising, fundraising, and the use of TikTok's monetisation tools.