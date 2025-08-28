TikTok announces Ad Awards 2025

TikTok has recently announced its annual Ad Awards, with this year's ceremony scheduled for December 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to a press release, the awards are designed to recognise brands and agencies that have produced creative and effective advertising campaigns tailored to TikTok's platform.

Submissions opened on August 18 and will remain open until October 31, 2025. Entries are eligible from campaigns that ran on TikTok between October 1, 2024 and October 31, 2025, and can be submitted by brands and agencies from countries including Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Turkey, Qatar, Lebanon, Iraq, Morocco, South Africa, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, as per a press release.