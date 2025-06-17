The Trumps are entering telco

The Trump Organization announces T1 smartphone and 5G service with phones to be made in America

Trump Mobile, a new wireless provider affiliated with the Trump Organisation, has recently launched a national mobile service and announced its own Android-based smartphone, marking the company's entry into the telecommunications market.

The initiative is led by U.S. President Donald Trump's sons: Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. The launch coincided with the ten-year anniversary of Donald Trump's first presidential campaign announcement, a date the company described as symbolically significant.

The wireless service, marketed under the name Trump Mobile, will operate using network infrastructure from all three major U.S. carriers to deliver 5G coverage across the country. The service includes unlimited talk, text, and data, along with additional offerings such as telehealth access, roadside assistance, and free international calling to over 100 countries, according to the company's blog.

The company's primary subscription offering, dubbed "The 47 Plan", is priced at $47.45 per month. No long-term contracts or credit checks are required.

In a statement, Eric Trump described the service as designed for "hard-working Americans", with a specific focus on affordability, reliability and national identity. He has also pledged to offer complimentary long-distance calling for military personnel and their families stationed overseas.

Customer service will be based entirely in the United States and available 24 hours a day. Unlike some industry peers, Trump Mobile states that customer interactions will be handled exclusively by human representatives, not automated systems, as per the company.

Everything about the T1 smartphone

Alongside the service launch, the company also announced the forthcoming release of its first smartphone, the T1 Phone. Scheduled for release in August, the device is formally known as the T1 Phone 8002 Gold Version - will retail for $499, with a down payment option of $100. It is being positioned as a competitively priced Android flagship.

The T1 features a 6.8-inch AMOLED punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 5000mAh battery supported by 20W PD fast charging. It includes both a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The rear camera array consists of a 50 MP main sensor, with additional 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth lenses. There is also a 16 MP front camera.

The smartphone will also have biometric features such as AI Face Unlock and an in-screen fingerprint sensor, according to Trump Mobile.

Internally, the device offers 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, expandable via card slot. It will ship with Android 15, and will be manufactured domestically, according to the company.