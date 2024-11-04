Team Bangladesh wins 2024 JCI World Debating Championship

The Junior Chamber International (JCI) Bangladesh debate team has won the 2024 JCI World Debating Championship, marking the first time a team from Bangladesh has achieved this title.

The championship event, held at the JCI World Congress in Taoyuan, Taiwan, from October 28 to November 2, brought together over 4,000 young leaders from 100 countries. JCI Bangladesh represented the Asia Pacific region, advancing to the global championship after winning the Asia Pacific Debate Championship in June in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

The Bangladesh team, comprising JCI Bangladesh National Vice Presidents Samiha Akhter and Zafir Shafiee Chowdhury and International Affairs Chairperson Muntasir Mamun, competed against international teams for the top prize. This achievement marks only the second championship win for an Asia Pacific country since Malaysia's victory in 2018.

Team members attributed their success to extensive preparation, with Akhter noting the importance of research and well-structured arguments. "Debating requires extensive research and the ability to present well-structured arguments supported by factual evidence," she said. Chowdhury commented on the team's sense of pride in representing the region and Bangladesh on an international stage, while Mamun highlighted the support and resources provided by JCI that aided their success.

JCI Bangladesh National President Imran Kadir acknowledged the team's efforts, stating, "Our team's performance demonstrates the dedication and skill of our young leaders. This victory brings pride to JCI Bangladesh and highlights the importance of teamwork and commitment to excellence."

Junior Chamber International is an organisation focused on leadership development for individuals aged 18 to 40, with a presence in over 120 countries. JCI Bangladesh includes over 5,000 members, actively involved in leadership and community initiatives aimed at professional growth and positive change.