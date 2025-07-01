Supply chain revolution expanding Bangladesh’s access to global retail markets

With fertile lands and a rich agricultural heritage, Bangladesh produces food products like rice, lentils, oil seeds, spices, tropical fruits, and ready-to-consume snacks. Historically, much of this produce has been consumed domestically, with limited processed exports. The biggest setback Bangladeshi producers and exporters have faced is the same old supply chain issue. Lack of knowledge, unfriendly government authorities and policies have been holding back entrepreneurs from reaching out to the global market with our homegrown commodities.

With the help of structured, reliable export channels, Bangladesh has the opportunity to scale up its agricultural exports, creating value for farmers, entrepreneurs, and the economy at large. Government figures show that Bangladesh wastes over 3.7 million tonnes of food yearly due to poor storage, transportation, and distribution. Redirecting even a fraction of this wastage into export channels through integrated platforms could yield significant foreign exchange and reduce domestic market pressure.

For instance, the Gulf region, home to millions of South Asian expatriates and a rapidly diversifying consumer base presents a lucrative and largely untapped opportunity. Demand for regional food and other commodities is growing in countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, driven by both the diaspora and local consumers' eagerness to explore diverse cuisines. Reflecting this growing demand, Bangladeshi firms secured $34.5 million in confirmed orders and held discussions for an additional $29.1 million in potential exports at the recent Gulf Food Fair, held in Dubai, last February. This highlights the region's strong appetite for Bangladeshi products.

Many ventures have tried to export Bangladeshi goods to the global market till now but have been undone by the most important issue of international and continental business, supply chain management. For instance, Aadi shop BD was a popular name for getting Bangladeshi products worldwide. This business became popular during the COVID-19 era but fell short of gaining traction due to third-party suppliers like FedEx and restrictions made during the pandemic. For these reasons, getting products from self-motivated exporters with an internally managed supply chain is the last resort for non-resident Bangladeshis.

In this context, ShopUp is connecting small retailers directly with farmers, mills, and manufacturers, helping to streamline supply chains and improve domestic distribution efficiency. The distribution network and supply chain management employ more than seven thousand people and serve over 3.1 crore people across Bangladesh. The recent merger with Saudi Arabia's B2B platform Sary to form SILQ aims to expand into the fast-growing Gulf region, which features high income levels, a young population, and strong smartphone usage.

As part of this merger, a direct distribution channel to the Saudi market has been created, allowing Bangladeshi goods to reach retail shelves directly, beyond just arriving at ports. SILQ aims to boost cross-border trade by linking Bangladeshi producers with other Gulf and South Asian markets too by removing export barriers such as bureaucratic delays and pricing challenges. This initiative is designed to support the global growth of small and medium-sized businesses and build a modern, transparent, and efficient international trade ecosystem.

The impact of these types of ventures can be significantly effective. One such story is that of Hafizur Rahman, a Bangladeshi expatriate entrepreneur who used the platform to export muri (puffed rice) to Saudi Arabia. Hafizur has created a puffed rice brand named "Anaas", named after his elder son and successfully established it in Saudi Arabia. Currently, this brand is very popular among Bangladeshi migrants and already competing with other major puffed rice brands in the Saudi market.

This story shows how Bangladeshi producers, no matter how small, can now look beyond borders and sell directly to international markets with the help of digital platforms and streamlined distribution. It also breaks the stereotype that exports require massive capital or access to elite networks. With more platforms like this, products and businesses will go international based on product quality and demand rather than political or bureaucratic influence.

However, to fully realise this potential, it's important to acknowledge the regulatory hurdles, quality control issues, and export readiness challenges that many small producers still face. With the enthusiasm of entrepreneurial Bangladeshi youth, anything can be achievable if the right policy support is done. A collaborative framework between government agencies, business platforms, and international partners could dramatically accelerate Bangladesh's emergence as a competitive agricultural and industrial exporter.

The author is the Founder and CEO of BDjobs.com.