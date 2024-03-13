Spotify introduces music video feature

The Spotify beta launch, commencing on March 13, will see the music video feature become available to premium subscribers in the UK, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Kenya. Photo: Felipe Pelaquim/Unsplash

Spotify, the global music streaming giant, has announced the introduction of a music video feature, exclusive to its premium subscribers. This strategic expansion, part of a limited beta launch, is aimed at enriching the user experience by offering full-length music videos. Initially, this feature will be available to users in a select group of countries.

The countries selected for the beta launch include the UK, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Kenya. This development comes as Spotify seeks to broaden its user base amidst stiff competition from other platforms such as Apple Music and YouTube, which already provide access to music videos.

Spotify's approach to the rollout includes offering a curated catalogue of music videos, featuring a mix of global hits and local favorites. This move is seen as an effort to cater to diverse musical tastes and preferences across different regions. The company has previously ventured into video content with the launch of "clips," short, vertical videos uploaded by artists, indicating a growing interest in combining visual elements with its traditional audio offerings.