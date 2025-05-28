SpaceX Starship test faces mid-flight failure

According to the report, the lower booster failed during its descent, crashing into the sea instead of executing a planned splashdown. Image: SpaceX official X account

SpaceX's Starship rocket demonstrated partial success in its latest test flight on May 27, before ultimately spinning out of control.

The 400-foot-tall spacecraft, launching from Texas, surpassed previous milestones by reaching space with a reused booster for the first time - a key step toward reusability. However, the mission encountered multiple setbacks about 30 minutes into the flight, according to a report by Reuters on the matter.

As per the report, the lower booster failed during its descent, crashing into the sea instead of executing a planned splashdown. Meanwhile, the upper-stage vehicle began an uncontrolled spin and failed to deploy test satellites as intended. SpaceX officials acknowledged the spacecraft didn't achieve several key test objectives, including a planned orbital demonstration and heat shield evaluation.

CEO Elon Musk cited a fuel tank leak as the likely cause of the failure but noted valuable data was collected. As per Reuters, the company plans to accelerate its test schedule, aiming for launches every three to four weeks.

The test follows two explosive failures earlier this year that prompted expanded safety precautions from aviation regulators. NASA is closely monitoring progress as it counts on Starship for its Artemis moon program, while SpaceX envisions the rocket eventually replacing its Falcon 9 for satellite launches.